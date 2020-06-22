Roanoke sees an increase in firework complaints

ROANOKE, Va. – What is going on with the nonstop fireworks, every single night? You’ve likely heard them and you’re not alone.

Roanoke is reporting an increase in firework complaint calls over the weekend.

“With the 4th of July less than two weeks away, we would like to take this opportunity to educate our community about what is legal and what is not legal and best practices regarding fireworks,” said city officials in a release Monday. “In Virginia, fireworks that explode or move horizontally or vertically are illegal.”

Today, we’ll be talking to Roanoke Fire Marshal David Guynn about the dangers of fireworks and the charges you could face if caught lighting them. The story airs tonight at 5 p.m.

Do you have any pictures/video of fireworks you’ve seen recently? We’d love to use those in our report, you can email them to us at news@wsls.com.