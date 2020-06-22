What’s News Today: Museum reopening, budget talks

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Salem could approve its budget for the next fiscal year tonight. The general fund will see a slight decrease to $81.4 million. Schools will receive $20 million from the city, in line with last year’s contribution.

The Vinton History Museum reopens today. It will be open on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will be required to wear a face mask and asked to use hand sanitizer when entering. The museum closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man, accused in the death of girlfriend’s son, will be in court today for a motion’s hearing. McKenzie Hellman is charged with murder and sexually abusing a two-year-old. Investigators say he sexually assaulted and abused the toddler before killing him in January.