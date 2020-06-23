New leader at Roanoke’s West End Center for Youth to focus on combating generational poverty

ROANOKE, Va. – A local nonprofit that plays a critical role in breaking the cycle of generational poverty welcomed a new leader during this unprecedented time.

The West End Center for Youth provides after school and summer childcare for low-income families.

The nonprofit announced it has a new executive director who said helping children who have suffered from trauma is one of her main priorities.

“What West End Center really is, is a place for children to come and build resilience and all the studies show when you’re trauma-informed and when you’re using that kind of approach to working with children, you’re helping them build resilience and the academic outcomes follow,” said Amanda Nastiuk, Executive Director.

She hopes the West End Center doesn’t just care for the children, but also helps pull parents out of poverty.