69ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

17-year-old taken to hospital after shooting outside Roanoke hotel

Police investigating shooting outside Hyatt Place by Valley View Mall

Jessica Jewell, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Tags: ROANOKE
Police investigating a shooting at Roanoke Hyatt Hotel.
Police investigating a shooting at Roanoke Hyatt Hotel. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot outside a Roanoke hotel early Saturday morning.

Roanoke police tell 10 News the call about the shooting outside the Hyatt Place by Valley View Mall came in just after 3 a.m.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was shot and taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Roanoke County police officers are assisting with the investigation.

10 News crews on scene said the hotel remains open as police continue investigating.

Stay with 10 News for the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: