It’s ‘not blackface’: Hulu criticized for pulling ‘Golden Girls’ mud mask episode

Was it the right move? Hulu recently removed an episode of “The Golden Girls” from its platform. In response, critics are calling the decision an “overcorrection.”

According to an NBC News report, the episode in question, originally aired on NBC in 1988, is titled “Mixed Blessings.” It revolves around Dorothy, played by Beatrice Arthur, being concerned that her son is marrying a considerably older woman, Lorraine, played by Rosalind Cash. Meanwhile, the woman’s mother, played by Virginia Capers, is upset because Dorothy’s son is white and her daughter is Black.

The controversial scene comes when two of Dorothy’s friends — Rose, played by Betty White, and Blanche, played by Rue McClanahan — are trying out a mud face mask and meet Lorraine’s family for the first time.

Twitter users were quick to criticize Hulu’s decision, with the most prevalent argument being that the characters weren’t actually wearing blackface.

