Where to watch fireworks in Southwest, Central Virginia this 4th of July weekend

Some, but not all, of the region’s fireworks displays were canceled this year.

Many places cited coronavirus guidelines on social distancing as the reason for canceling.

With that being said, there are still places this 4th of July weekend you’ll be able to watch fireworks light up the night’s sky.

Friday, July 3

Amherst: Winton Farm in Amherst is hosting an Independence Day Celebration on Friday. Gates open the public starting at 6 p.m. They’ll kick off the night with a cookout featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, beer and non-alcoholic drinks followed by a fireworks display that starts at 9 p.m. Kona Ice will be on site for frozen treats as well. Find more details here.

Moneta: EastLake Community Church is holding its second Independence Day celebration. You should be able to see the display from the comfort and safety of your vehicle parked at the church or bring a lawn chair and sit on the lawn. They’re set to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Pearisburg: While Mountain Lake couldn’t host this year’s fireworks due to social distancing requirements, the fireworks show has been moved. They’ll now be launched on the hill above Carilion Giles Community Hospital. While the show should be visible from most areas of the town, people can also go to the Walmart or Giles High School parking lots. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. and WNRV A.M. 990, FM 97.3 and WNRVBluegrassradio.com will be doing a live broadcast from the site beginning at 8 p.m. featuring patriotic music provided by the Giles County Community Chorus.

Saturday, July 4

Blacksburg: The town of Blacksburg is hosting a fireworks display that will start at around 9:30 p.m. from the old Blacksburg High School property on Patrick Henry Drive. Residents are encouraged to view the fireworks from home. Anyone who goes to the Food Lion shopping plaza on the corner of Patrick Henry Drive and North Main Street to view the fireworks is asked to stay in or near your vehicle and practice social distancing. Find more details here.

Christiansburg: The town of Christiansburg is hosting a fireworks display that will start at around 9:15 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from a property off of Peppers Ferry Road. Residents are encouraged to view the fireworks from home. Anyone who goes to the New River Valley Mall or Walmart parking lots of watch the fireworks is asked to stay in or near your vehicle and practice social distancing. The firework’s will also be livestream on the town’s Facebook page. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is Sunday, July 5. Find more details here.

Radford: The City of Radford is hosting a fireworks celebration at dusk on Saturday. Due to the pandemic, Bisset Park will be closed and the annual Spirit of America Independence Day Celebration has been canceled. However, fireworks will be set off at dusk, and they’ll be displayed higher in the sky than usual and will last longer than usual. City officials said there are several spots along West Main Street that should provide a great view. The time of the display could vary based on weather. Saturday’s sunset is projected to be around 8:45 p.m. Find more details here.

Shawsville: There will be a drive-in fireworks display at OldTown Fields in Shawsville. The fields are located at 4179 OldTown Road in Shawsville. The fireworks show will start at about 9:15 p.m. Residents are encouraged to view the fireworks from home. Parking will be available at the Shawsville Middle School baseball field and along the main field’s fence, but not at the track or main field. Anyone attending the drive-in display is asked to practice social distancing. Find more details here.

Know about an upcoming fireworks display that’s not included on this list? Let us know! Please email jwilliamson@wsls.com.