Botetourt County Fire-EMS now owns its first fire station

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA. – On Wednesday night, Roanoke County turned over the keys of the Read Mountain Fire Station to Botetourt County.

Local leaders gathered for a re-dedication ceremony in front of the station.

The fire station was a joint venture between the two counties, sitting on the county line and serving residents in both jurisdictions.

Back when it was built, Botetourt didn’t have the resources to manage it, so Roanoke County did.

Botetourt County still provided funds and employees, but Roanoke County maintained ownership.

Now, Botetourt has taken it over, making it the county’s first owned station.

Botetourt County Fire-EMS Chief Jason Ferguson said people in the area won’t notice the change.

“The service of the citizens should not change, they’ll still see the same trucks, they may have different numbers and they may say Botetourt County but in reality it’s the same people serving the same community,” Ferguson said.

The county plans to add additional paid career staff to the station in the coming year. But Ferguson said volunteers remain the backbone of the operation, and they’re always looking for more.