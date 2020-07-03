Lexington City Council unanimously agrees to rename Stonewall Jackson Cemetery

LEXINGTON, Va. – One of the region’s oldest sites honoring a Confederate general will soon be getting a new name.

During a Thursday night meeting, the Lexington City Council voted unanimously, 6-0, to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Cemetery.

The graveyard on South Main Street was formerly known as Presbyterian Cemetery before Jackson was buried there in 1863.

The city council, which met until 1:30 a.m. Friday said it will now take online input from city residents for possible new names.

They hope to make a decision on the new name during their scheduled meeting on Sept. 3.