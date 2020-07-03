What’s News Today: Taubman, local pool reopens

ROANOKE, Va. – The Taubman Museum of Art reopens in downtown Roanoke today. The museum will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Admission remains free. Face coverings are required for everyone 10 and older. Guest numbers will be limited in all areas of the museum to prevent gatherings. Hand sanitizer stations are available and enhanced cleaning will take place. Individual art kits, with lessons and supplies are available upon request.

The pool at the Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center opens to the public today. The center was able to do this after summer camps were canceled because of the pandemic. It’s $5 per person plus a parking fee of $5 per car. The pool is open daily through Labor Day.