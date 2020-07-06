Earth Fare to open location in Christiansburg Marketplace

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A popular natural foods supermarket chain is opening up shop in the New River Valley.

Earth Fare is opening an anchor store at the Christiansburg Marketplace, company leaders announced Monday.

Map of Marketplace with tenants, including Earth Fare, who have been announced (Uncork-it)

This news comes after the Earth Fare in Roanoke reopened under new ownership last week after the previous owners declared bankruptcy and announced the store closure in February.

The new Earth Fare location will feature prepared foods from a healthy lifestyle chef as well as natural meats, all complying with “The Boot List,” which is the company’s list of ingredients that aren’t allowed in the store, or their “physical record of Earth Fare’s promise to provide foods made with only high-quality, natural and organic ingredients.”

Other companies that announced new locations in the Christiansburg Marketplace include Chipotle, Mission BBQ, Orangetheory Fitness and Starbucks.

The Earth Fare store is planned to open in the spring of 2021.