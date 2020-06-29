Earth Fare reopens in Roanoke under new ownership

ROANOKE, Va – A popular organic grocery store has reopened its doors in Roanoke under new ownership.

Earth Fare announced its original closure earlier this year. After the company went bankrupt, the new owners bought the Roanoke location as well as two other stores in North Carolina.

Earth Fare focuses on selling organic and locally-sourced food. Company leaders said they’re happy the store is open again in the Roanoke Valley.

“Roanoke is a great community for us; there are plenty of our shoppers here and this is a great location, and Roanoke has just been great to us. It’s the number three store in the company,” said David Isinghood, Chief Operating Officer of Earth Fare.

Monday was a soft reopening, and an official ribbon cutting for the store will take place next Monday evening, July 6.