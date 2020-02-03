Earth Fare to close all 50 stores

ROANOKE, Va. – Natural, organic grocery market chain Earth Fare is set to shut down all operations.

The company announced on Monday that it’s beginning inventory liquidation sales at all of its stores.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based company will continue to pursue a sale of assets, in whole or in parts.

“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We’d like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership,” said Earth Fare. “While many of these initiatives improved the business, continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company’s progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores.”

Earth Fare opened in Roanoke in 2017 on Franklin Road.

The inventory liquidation sales will have food offered at a discount.

Store fixtures are also available for sale as part of this process.