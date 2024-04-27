Patrick Co. teen’s life slowly getting back to normal after near-deadly car accident

It is what her family calls a miracle.

“Her therapist has told me that she felt like by the year anniversary of her accident no one would ever be able to tell she even had a traumatic brain injury,” said Mandy Worley, Lauren Worley’s mom.

Teenager Lauren Worley is defying the odds.

“She has progressed so rapidly that I think everyone is floored,” Mandy said.

Lauren spent weeks on end in the hospital after she was severely injured from a crash on Dec. 16 when she and her boyfriend, Micah Underwood, were hit head-on on Route 8 in Patrick County.

Since then, a lot has happened.

Lauren has had a birthday, surgeries, and countless therapy sessions.

“At home, we have a lot of chill, fun time and then sergeant mom makes her do therapy at home as well,” Mandy said.

Now, they said their life is finally getting back to normal.

“We’re looking forward to the summer, and being able to go on family vacation,” said Chris Worley, Lauren’s dad.

Her recovery has allowed Lauren to start getting her life back on track.

Most recently, she went to prom with her boyfriend Micah.

While her parents were a bit worried it might be too much for her, she said it was just what she needed.

“I know that mom and dad was like, ‘You’re not gonna stay for more than 30 minutes,’ but I stayed two hours and then she decided to come and embarrass me,” said Lauren. “She was like, ‘Are you ready to go?’ and I was like ‘Well, I am now.’”

Now, she is just weeks away from what initially was a dream back in December—high school graduation.

“You remember I told you that vision I had of her walking out on that football field,” said Chris. “Now, here, she is going to prom and things like that. I didn’t expect that.”

They said they owe it all to faith.

“Just over and over again I would say praise the Lord,” Lauren said.

They tell me Lauren has one more surgery and continued therapy, but she’s not letting anything stop her.

“I don’t know, she’s just amazing,” Mandy said.

She plans on taking some general study college classes this fall.