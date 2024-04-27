18-year-old arrested after pointing gun in William Campbell High School parking lot, authorities say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he pointed a gun in the parking lot of William Campbell High School, after an athletic event Thursday evening.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that after being given a description of the suspect and his vehicle, deputies spotted the vehicle on Gladys Road, and initiated a traffic stop.

After conducting an investigation, authorities said 18-year-old Davon Rosser of Altavista was arrested for brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

The sheriff’s office said Rosser was transported to Rustburg where warrants were obtained and served. He was transferred to Blue Ridge Regional Jail, and is being held on a $2,000 secure bond.

Anyone with information may contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on a mobile device.