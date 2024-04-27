61º
Buena Vista Police investigating homicide

Happened in the 1900 block of Hawthorne Avenue, police say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Buena Vista Police Department vehicle (WSLS 10)

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Buena Vista Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Tuesday.

Authorities said at around 11:30 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the 1900 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

We’re told officers located 64-year-old Carl Agnor, suffering from life-threatening injuries. BVPD said Agnor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6174.

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10's digital team in August 2022

