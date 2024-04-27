Buena Vista Police investigating homicide

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Buena Vista Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Tuesday.

Authorities said at around 11:30 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the 1900 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

We’re told officers located 64-year-old Carl Agnor, suffering from life-threatening injuries. BVPD said Agnor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6174.