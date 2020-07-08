See the six area businesses that received more than $5 million under the Paycheck Protection Program

ROANOKE, Va. – The names are out for some of the small businesses that received money under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The PPP as it’s known is the small business bailout from the federal government, which allowed companies impacted by the pandemic to apply for loans. Individual banks handled the individual administration of the loans, and borrowers could use the money for certain expenses. If at least 60% of the loan is used for payroll, the loan is forgiven.

Across our region, there are six companies in the top bracket of payouts receiving between $5 and $10 million.

They are Blue Ridge Beverage, a beverage distributor based in Salem, Brown Edwards, certified public accountants in Roanoke, Harmonia, a software company based in Blacksburg, Gillman Services, a staffing company in Christiansburg, Delta Star, an electrical manufacturing company in Lynchburg, and Shelor Motor Mile, the network of car dealers and other companies in Christiansburg.

The federal government only released the names of businesses that received more than $150,000. There are more than 1,300 businesses on the list and the bulk of them received between $150,000 and $350,000.