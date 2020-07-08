Two deputies shot while responding to “domestic situation” in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Two Wythe County deputies were shot while responding to a “domestic situation” on Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect was also shot.

Authorities say deputies from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to a domestic situation where a gun was fired at 586 Whippoorwill Road.

Responding officers were walking up to the home when two deputies were hit by gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office. The responding officers say they then returned fire, shooting the suspect.

Authorities say one deputy has been taken to Roanoke Carilion Memorial Hospital in serious condition. The other deputy has been released. The suspect has also been taken to Carilion Memorial Hospital and is in serious condition.

This is an active investigation, according to Virginia State Police.