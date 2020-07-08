Virginia Republicans call for five day, in-person school week

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of Virginia Republican legislators is calling on Governor Ralph Northam to prioritize in-person classes five days a week this upcoming school year.

Virginia Republicans want Northam to lay out a road map of what the 2021 school year will look like for grades K-12, adding that they feel students would succeed further with in-person learning. The group also wants to see more paid leave for teachers for COVID-19 related issues and an increase in funding for online learning.

Republican Delegate Kirk Cox said current standards set by the state are unclear.

“We’ve got confusing policy guidelines from this administration so during the special session we need to make K-12 a priority, 5 day learning a priority and give the schools the tools they need,” Cox said.

Democratic Senator John Edwards is not fully convinced a five-day school week is the best choice. Edwards said he trusts the governor’s office will offer the right guidance on what the school year should look like this fall.

“The number one priority should be the health and safety of our children and not just five day school. Five day school would be great; I wish we could do that, we’ll see, maybe we can, but I don’t think the Republicans should be pushing that as the number one agenda because the number one agenda should be the health and safety of all of our citizens,” Edwards said.

For a full list of school reopening guidelines set by the state, click here.