Patrick County man charged after shooting at girlfriend, authorities say

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A Patrick County man is in jail after he shot at and “narrowly missed” hitting his girlfriend, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Authorities responded to the violent domestic disturbance that happened late Wednesday, explained Smith in a Facebook post.

A woman told deputies that her boyfriend, 36-year-old Jason Leigh Williams, fired a .45-caliber handgun at her while they were in their home in the Fairystone area of the county.

Evidence at the home indicates that the bullet just missed the woman, who Smith said was able to escape the home and get help.

When deputies arrived to arrest Williams, he made threats to fire at them, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Early Thursday, tactical teams from both the Patrick and Henry County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the home to execute both an arrest warrant and a search warrant.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office used its armored vehicle for the initial approach and gave commands for Williams to exit the home.

After several minutes, he came outside, surrendering without incident.

A search of the home produced multiple firearms and an assortment of ammunition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Williams now faces the following three charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Maliciously discharging a firearm inside of a dwelling

He is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.