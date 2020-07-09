85ºF

VDOT wants your feedback on Appalachian Trail bridge over Rt. 311

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Officials with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy are discouraging people to hike the Appalachian Trail, which includes popular local hiking spot McAfee Knob. (Photo by Tim Lewis)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Dept. of Transportation is looking for feedback on the construction underway of a pedestrian bridge that would bring the Appalachian Trail over Rt. 311 in Roanoke County.

In order to reach the McAffee Knob trailhead of the Appalachian Trail, hikers have to cross Rt. 311 in a location with a curve and limited visibility. As a solution, a bridge crossing Rt. 311 was proposed.

Participants have until July 18 to fill out the online comment form. Click here for the comment form and more information.

