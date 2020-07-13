Roanoke road will remain temporarily closed to preserve ‘End Racism Now’ mural

ROANOKE, Va – A mural completed Sunday is now closing a the road it was painted on in downtown Roanoke.

Campbell Avenue will remain closed, between 2nd Street and 3rd Street, until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

This closure will enable the safe viewing of the recently completed street mural, according to a news release from the city.

The City has worked closely with the Roanoke Arts Commission and the Urban Arts Project, and all fully support this extended closure and reopening of the street on Saturday evening.

Roanoke leaders are encouraging people to view the work of the artists while the street remains closed.