85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Roanoke road will remain temporarily closed to preserve ‘End Racism Now’ mural

Mural was completed on Sunday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke
End Racism Now mural on Campbell County in Roanoke Credit: Chris Tribble
End Racism Now mural on Campbell County in Roanoke Credit: Chris Tribble (Chris Tribble)

ROANOKE, Va – A mural completed Sunday is now closing a the road it was painted on in downtown Roanoke.

Campbell Avenue will remain closed, between 2nd Street and 3rd Street, until 5 p.m. on Saturday.  

This closure will enable the safe viewing of the recently completed street mural, according to a news release from the city.  

The City has worked closely with the Roanoke Arts Commission and the Urban Arts Project, and all fully support this extended closure and reopening of the street on Saturday evening.  

Roanoke leaders are encouraging people to view the work of the artists while the street remains closed.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: