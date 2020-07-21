What’s News Today: free COVID tests, reopening schools

ROANOKE, Va. – The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will meet tonight. On the agenda is a discussion about the courthouse monument. As we’ve reported, a large group of people were in attendance at last month’s meeting, sharing their opinions, with a large majority saying the statue needs to go. State law was changed on July 1st, allowing for the removal of Confederate statues.

There’s a free COVID-19 testing clinic today in Botetourt County. You do not need an appointment. 150 tests are available and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Botetourt Health Department in Fincastle.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force holds a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic today. It will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Giles High School. You do need an appointment.

A lane closure in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Work will take place on Timberlake Road between Candlewood Court and Old Graves Mill Road between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Botetourt County School Board will hold a special meeting today. It is expected to approve a revised Back to School Plan and school calendar. In June, the school system staid student will receive two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning.

There’s a drive-thru Kindergarten Registration in Giles County today. If your child will start at Eastern Elementary/Middle this year, you can register your child between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today. You’re asked to bring your child’s birth certificate, immunization record and school entrance physical form.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee will meet today. It will discuss the $6.9 million received from the CARES Act.