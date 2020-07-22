Stay or go? Franklin County leaders to put Confederate monument removal on Election Day referendum

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Confederate controversy took center stage in Franklin County on Tuesday night.

The board of supervisors met to discuss the Confederate monument in front of the courthouse and decided to put the issue of removal on a referendum this Election Day in November.

It will be a simple yes or no question of whether or not “to relocate the monument from the county courthouse property to a location of appropriate historical significance.”

The results would be non-binding. The board hopes to form an inclusion committee after the referendum.

The board would still have a final decision on what to do after the referendum.

As 10 News has reported, a large group of people protested the removal of the monument last month.