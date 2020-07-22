Human remains found inside van pulled from James River believed to be man reported missing in 2013

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County authorities say they have found a van belonging to a man that was reported missing in 2013 submerged in a river.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Virginia State Police dive team was helping with the recovery of a car that was accidentally lost on the boat ramp at Monocan Park when they found a white van at the bottom of the river on Tuesday.

The 2001 Dodge van was recovered and authorities say it belongs to Thomas Sprinkle Jr., who was reported missing in June of 2013.

Investigators is working to excavate the interior and have found what they believe are human remains, which have been sent to the medical examiner's office.

Authorities say this will be an active investigation until the remains are identified, but they do not suspect foul play at this time.