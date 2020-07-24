81ºF

Carilion to rename Lexington’s Stonewall Jackson Hospital

Hospital will be known as Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

LEXINGTON, Va. – Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington will now be known as Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital.

On Thursday, Carilion announced its purchase of the remaining 20 percent share of the hospital from the SJH Community Health Foundation for $10.9 million, giving it full ownership.

“This arrangement will allow Carilion to simplify management of the hospital, and it will enable the foundation to focus significant resources on our neighbors’ health care needs,” said Dr. Richard Teaff, chair of the Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital (CSJH) Board of Directors.

Officials say this deal has been in the works for nearly two years.

