Roanoke retirement community asks for pen pals, overwhelmed with response

ROANOKE, Va. – There are so many ways to communicate these days, especially virtually, but the coronavirus has brought an old-school practice back to life.

A local retirement home is overwhelmed with gratitude after asking the community to write to its residents.

Our Lady of the Valley posted pictures on Facebook of residents asking for a pen pal.

Pen Pals wanted!! We would love to hear from you! Address letters to: Pen Pals name C/O OLOV Activities 650 N Jefferson St Roanoke, VA 24016 Posted by Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community on Thursday, July 9, 2020

The post has been shared nearly 500 times.

They were surprised when letters started pouring in from children and teenagers across the Roanoke Valley.

“We were really shocked at the age of the people participating. We thought maybe we would get other seniors that would be writing other seniors, but it’s really been a younger community which has been really great for them,” said Jackie Holton, Our Lady of the Valley administrator.

“I loved it because I’ve never been a part of a pen pal program before and I’ve just enjoyed corresponding with the different children and it’s just been real nice,” said Margaret Wood, Our Lady of the Valley resident.

Wood says she misses seeing her family, but truly enjoys writing back and forth with her pen-pals.

If you’re interested in having a pen pal, you can address letters to:

Pen Pal’s name

C/O OLOV Activities

650 N Jefferson St

Roanoke, VA 24016