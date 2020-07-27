Virginia Commonwealth Games wraps up while decision awaits on high school sports

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A weekend of athletic competition came to an end at Liberty University, but the future of sports in Virginia remains in limbo.

The Virginia Commonwealth Games wrapped up with events such as baseball, softball, and sand volleyball. Some coaches say they had been looking forward to the tournament all year.

“It’s awesome playing these teams and meeting teams from all around,” said Aaron Crummett, whose team traveled from Harrisonburg to play in the Commonwealth Games.

“I’ve been coaching travel ball for about 12, 13 years now. This is the first time we were able to play in Lynchburg,” added D.R. Jones, whose travel team is based in Lynchburg.

Many of the Commonwealth Games athletes are in high school, and the Virginia High School League is on the verge of deciding how their school seasons will play out.

The VHSL will decide the format of the 2020-2021 season on Monday. The organization has narrowed it down to three options:

Keeping all sports in their respective seasons, but cancelling fall contact sports such as football and volleyball;

Switching the schedules of fall and spring sports;

Starting all sports with the winter season, followed in March by traditional fall sports such as football.

Crummett and Jones said their kids are recovering from already losing a high school season because of the pandemic.

“Missing their jayvee season was huge,” Crummett said. “Being out here and being able to play, from a mental aspect, is huge for them. It’s very special that these kids can get out of the house and actually come here, play, and have fun.”

“We sat around for the first couple of months just biting at the lip wanting to get out and play,” Jones added.

Jones hopes the VHSL makes a decision that will allow Commonwealth Games athletes to step back on the field.

“I know this pandemic is the big thing, but these kids, they just want to play ball,” Jones said.