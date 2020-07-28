Artists, downtown Roanoke businesses teaming up to spread positivity

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City is about to get a lot more colorful with the start of a new initiative painting murals outside of downtown businesses.

One artist painted a mural outside Downshift on Tuesday morning.

Head to Deschutes and you’ll see a mural outside as well.

The Downtown Mural Project is an initiative Downtown Roanoke Inc. started and more than 40 businesses quickly jumped on board.

Artists are collaborating with the businesses to come up with a design that’s unique to them.

“Art is super important for the community and we’re always trying to find ways to bring art into downtown Roanoke and to share positivity in such a challenging time, of course is helpful. And we just want to get people downtown really,” said Jaime Clark, marketing and communications manager for Downtown Roanoke Inc.

You can find more pictures of the murals by searching #DowntownMuralProject.