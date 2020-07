Published: July 29, 2020, 5:58 am Updated: July 29, 2020, 7:06 am

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has closed I-81S in Botetourt County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 158. As of 6:50 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 2 miles.

Drivers should expect delays.

