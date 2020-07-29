US-58 in Haliax County closed due to crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, has closed US-58 in Halifax County.
According to VDOT, the load from a tractor-trailer involved in the wreck is in the road and crews are working on cleanup.
Drivers are asked to find a different route if possible.
East- and westbound lanes of US 58 at US 501, Halifax County are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. The load from a tractor trailer in the crash is in the road and clean up may be extended process. Seek alternate route, if possible. Seek updates on @511Southwestva pic.twitter.com/jHA7jsSnOg— VDOT Lynchburg (@VaDOTLynchburg) July 29, 2020