US-58 in Haliax County closed due to crash

Police siren (Generic photo)

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, has closed US-58 in Halifax County.

According to VDOT, the load from a tractor-trailer involved in the wreck is in the road and crews are working on cleanup.

Drivers are asked to find a different route if possible.

