Henry County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Ridgeway woman

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Henry County are asking for help finding a missing 58-year-old Ridgeway woman.

Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine was last seen on July 3 and was reported missing on July 16 by a family member.

She was last seen at a home on Willow Court in Martinsville.

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

She may be traveling in a silver 2002 Toyota Solara with Virginia license plate VC-3019.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office does not know if she is in danger and her whereabouts are sought to check her wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or call 911.