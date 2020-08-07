Motorcyclist dies after crash in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening.

At about 5:45 p.m., Roanoke police responded to the intersection of 17th Street NW and Loudon Avenue NW for a crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers arrived to find a man lying in the road next to a motorcycle and another vehicle nearby, according to the police department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police are investigating what happened as a traffic fatality.

Police have not yet released any information about the motorcyclist.

One vehicle was going east, approaching the intersection, while the motorcycle was approaching from the west.

Police said that either at or near the intersection the motorcycle entered the vehicle’s lane of travel and was hit.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation and police said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500.