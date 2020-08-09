Roanoke County police investigate a car crash at the intersection of Williamson Road and Commander Drive

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County Police is investigating a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson Road and Commander Drive.
Williamson Road will be closed from Florist Road to Abney Road for an extended period of time.
