‘This is the time for us to be gracious’: Liberty alum’s Facebook post following Falwell’s leave of absence spreads quickly

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University alum Lauren Smith reacted to Jerry Falwell, Jr. taking an “indefinite leave of absence” as university president with a Facebook post. Within a day, her post gained popularity in the Liberty University community.

“Do not rejoice when your enemy falls, and let not your heart be glad when he stumbles,” ‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭24:17‬ “A fool... Posted by Lauren Smith on Friday, August 7, 2020

Her post contained a picture calling out to Liberty students and alumni, along with four Bible verses focused on forgiveness, including, “Do not rejoice when your enemy falls, and let not your heart be glad when he stumbles.” After the verses, Smith wrote the words, “Be gracious, be loving, be praying.”

Both Lauren Smith and her husband Kyle graduated from Liberty University, and now serve in the faith community with Harvest Bible Church near Chicago. They said it is important for Liberty alums to remember their biblical lessons during Falwell’s time of adversity.

“This is the time for us to be loving. This is the time for us to be gracious,” Kyle Smith said. “We’re putting a flag on the ground, and on that flag we’re writing one thing. It can be judgment or it can be grace.”

“This is an opportunity right now to show the rest of the world, who is watching, who Jesus really is and what he’s all about,” Lauren Smith said. “That’s grace, that’s forgiveness, that’s mercy. Love keeps no record of wrongs.”