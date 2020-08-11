Roanoke Valley businesses, customers pledge to follow safety guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. – Businesses in the Roanoke Valley are starting to get on board with a new “Stay Safe Pledge.”

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge came up with the idea, asking businesses and customers to commit to ensuring a safe environment as more people travel during the pandemic.

The pledge asks businesses to promise to follow guidelines for face coverings, capacity limits and health screenings. Customers pledge to follow those rules.

"This is our opportunity to encourage and ask people to wear masks, to follow the guidelines so that the businesses stay safe and visitors can come and feel welcome to Virginia's Blue Ridge," said Catherine Fox, Vice President of Public Affairs and Destination Development for Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge.

Click here to learn more about the pledge and participating businesses.