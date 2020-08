AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst County can expect delays on Friday night.

A crash is causing backups near Route 1040 East and Route 163 North. VDOT asks drivers to avoid the area if possible.

As of 10:00 p.m., first responders were at the scene and all north and southbound lanes were closed, according to VDOT. All southbound lanes are closed at Seminole Drive (Route 681).