Officer injured after accident involving two Lynchburg police cars

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An officer is in the hospital after a car crash involving two Lynchburg police cars that happened early Monday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened at 2:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Lakeside Drive near Moorman Drive.

According to police, one of the cars was responding to a call and the other just happened to be passing through the area. The officer not on the way to a call is the officer that was injured and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lakeside Drive is currently closed, but officers say it will be back open in 10-15 minutes.