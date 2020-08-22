Woman arrested and charged after police say she was involved in a short car pursuit in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – According to the Radford City Police Department, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop of a blue Honda on Tyler Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit started. The pursuit went through Montgomery County, the Town of Christiansburg, and ended when the offender wrecked the vehicle on I-81.

The driver has been identified as 33-year-old Rachel Lee. She was taken into custody and charged with Felony Eluding, DUI, Reckless Driving by Speed, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Driving with Suspended License.

Lee is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on no bond.