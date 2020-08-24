Virginia Tech issues new COVID-19 guidelines for students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia tech has provided clarity for Coronavirus guidelines on campus Sunday.

The new guidelines include:

No non-university sanctioned/monitored gatherings, on or off-campus, larger than 15 people.

Face masks/coverings should be worn at all social gatherings, with 6-foot physical distancing. Individuals should remove themselves from situations where this is not possible.

Independent outdoor exercise is the only exception to the obligation of the face-covering requirement.

The university says failure to follow these expectations is considered endangering the welfare of others and will result in immediate interim suspension and removal from campus housing.

The immediate interim suspension means no academic classes or student activities until a full student conduct hearing is complete.