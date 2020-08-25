Horse rescued after falling into a hole in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – This horse fell into a tricky situation Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of first responders came to save a horse that somehow got stuck in a hole in Botetourt County.

At about noon, a call came in about the animal and rescue workers said that because of the horse’s large size, they needed extra help.

An emergency veterinarian, along with special services and animal control aided in rescuing the horse.

The veterinarian assisted with sedating him in order to safely get the horse out of the hole.

They used a piece of heavy machinery from a local VDOT shop and a crane truck from one volunteer.

First-responders had to “ultimately come together as a team to get it done,” according to Boterout County Fire and EMS Chief Jason Ferguson.

The horse was finally freed from the hole just before 2 p.m. with no significant injuries.