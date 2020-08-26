Driver dead, passenger seriously injured after Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a crash in Giles County on Monday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Route 635 about 2 miles north of Route 628 when a 2003 Ford Econoline ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment before overturning and landing on its side in the roadway.

The driver, Russell Schucker, 68, of Chesapeake was taken to Carilion Giles Community Hospital where he later died, according to police. Officers say the passenger, Suzanne Schucker, 67 of Chesapeake was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Neither of them were wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation.