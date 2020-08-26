Severe storms flip bleachers, crash through power lines and damage homes in central Virginia

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Some people in central Virginia were still without power Tuesday evening after severe storms overnight.

While there were claims on social media that a tornado moved through the area, Your Local Weather Authority confirms that it wasn’t a tornado, but rather, severe storms bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

The aftermath of Monday night’s storm was clearly visible on Tuesday at Brookville High School, where the bleachers were completely flipped upside down because of heavy winds.

A 10 News crew saw trees snapped and uprooted, and one that fell on someone’s home and destroyed their office. Roads were still blocked off Tuesday afternoon because of downed power lines and some traffic signals were out.

Several people who live along Sweeney Circle in Forest saw extensive damage.

“Honestly I’m awestruck in the damage that was done in just a short amount of time, but i’m also grateful and thankful because this could have been a lot worse. We could have had ambulances out here instead of nice folks with chainsaws,” said Joseph Cochran, who was cleaning up storm damage on Tuesday.

Some neighbors said they were worried it was a tornado and took shelter in their basements. Today, they said they’re just grateful their families are OK.

“It feels like a sign from God that, like we’re all going to be fine so I was happy that we we’re just all safe,” said Laci Kanode, whose home was damaged by a downed tree.