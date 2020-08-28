Carilion Clinic Life-Guard heading to Louisiana to aid in Hurricane Laura relief efforts

ROANOKE, Va. – Although the damage is hundreds of miles away, Roanoke’s Life-Guard 10 helicopter is going to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura recovery at FEMA’s request.

The helicopter will be used as needed in areas badly affected by the storm, according to officials.

Life-Guard flew out of Carilion Clinic on Friday and is on standby until needed.

Wishing the Life-Guard 10 team safe travels as they assist with Hurricane Laura efforts. 🚁💙 Posted by Carilion Clinic on Friday, August 28, 2020

When they’re called in, the crew’s plan is to fly south to places in need.

“Pretty much everything is a little bit different. Logistics are harder. It’s harder to get supplies. Wherever we’re staying, it’s going to be different than our normal environment here,” said Flight Paramedic Scott Davis.

In previous years, Life-Guard also helped when cities were hit by Hurricanes Florence and Dorian.