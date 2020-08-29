Lynchburg man dies in single vehicle crash Saturday morning

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Bedford County.

According to troopers, the single vehicle crash happened sometime between 4 and 6:55 a.m. Saturday just south of Route 672 in Bedford County.

Police said a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling south on Route 501 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway, struck the guardrail and overturned.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Artiom Alexander Easterbrook of Lynchburg.

Police said Easterbrook was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.