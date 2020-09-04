What’s News Today: Cat adoption special, hurricane donations

ROANOKE, Va. – Senator Tim Kaine will talk about the U. S. Postal Service today. He will hold a virtual discussion with people who have shared their experiences with delays in getting mail or packages. Kaine says he has received a high volume of letters expressing concerns about delays. Senator Kaine says he has asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about the operations changes that have caused delays.

Lynchburg Humane Society will have a cat adoption special this weekend. Cat and kitten adoption fees are $10 today and tomorrow. The shelter has more than 300 cats, with more than 350 pets in foster homes. The adoption fee covers initial vaccines, a free first vet check, spay/neuter and engraved pet tag. You will also have to pay a $10 microchipping fee.

Gleaning for the World continues collecting donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura. The non-profit will be at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

God’s Pit Crew is also working to help those affected by Hurricane Laura. Today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can drop off supplies at the Sam’s Club in Danville, as well as the Walmart Neighborhood Markets on Forest Road in Forest and Dale Avenue in Roanoke. The organization is looking to send two additional shipments of Blessing Buckets and supplies to the Gulf Coast.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds a ribbon cutting today for a Change for Change Caring Meter. You can deposit loose change in the meter. That money supports nonprofits in the community. Seven will be set up in the city. The noon ribbon cutting takes place the new meter in front of the Virginian Hotel.