Officer stabbed in the face, suspect dead after shoplifting incident in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX – A suspect is dead and a San Antonio police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after he was stabbed in the face following a shoplifting incident at a Northwest Side H-E-B store, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m., Friday, at an H-E-B store in the 2100 block of Fredericksburg Road. San Antonio police officers were first notified of the incident after receiving a call for shoplifting at the H-E-B store.

Upon arrival, the shoplifting suspect was detained by H-E-B security and an off-duty police officer from Floresville, officials said. The suspect was then turned over to San Antonio police. As the suspect was standing in front of the police vehicle, going through his belongings in his backpack, that’s when the incident turned into “a vicious attack,” McManus said.

The suspect rushed the San Antonio officer and stabbed him in the face, according to McManus. The suspect then continued to fight the officer and the Floresville officer, police said. Both of the officers fired multiple gunshots at the suspect, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said. The San Antonio officer was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition, and the off-duty Floresville officer was uninjured.

An H-E-B employee was also injured in the incident and was taken to another area hospital out of caution, according to store officials.

The information so far is preliminary and the investigation continues, according to McManus.

City Councilman Roberto Treviño and Councilwoman Ana Sandoval issued statements on the incident. “I’m saddened and shocked to see this tragic turn of events at our Deco HEB, a true neighborhood landmark. I wish the officer a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the suspect. I will monitor as details of the case unfold,” Sandoval said in a release. “This is an incredibly unfortunate circumstance. I’d like to take this moment to extend my sincerest thoughts and hope for a full recovery to the SAPD Officer injured during the confrontation. I’d also like to offer my deepest sympathies for the families of everyone impacted by this tragic event,” Treviño said.

