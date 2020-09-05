Two pedestrians hospitalized after crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people are in the hospital Friday night after being hit by a car in Roanoke.

One person is in stable condition, while the other is in critical condition, authorities told 10 News.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Williamson Road in front of Northwest ACE Hardware.

Authorities on scene told 10 News the driver is cooperating with police.

This portion of Williamson Road will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew at the scene. Check back here for updates.