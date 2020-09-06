Police investigating after Danville woman shot, killed

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police say a woman was shot to death early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Lashanda Mecole Deshazo, a Danville City resident. Deshazo’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Danville Police responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Buford Street around 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

This is the fifth homicide in the City of Danville this year.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Danville Crimestoppers at (434) 793-0000, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@ci.danville.va.us. Information given will remain confidential.

Citizens who contact Crimestoppers by telephone may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

The investigation is ongoing.