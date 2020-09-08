Buena Vista leaders cancel annual Labor Day parade

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The annual Buena Vista Labor Day parade was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, it’s also a chance for candidates to take the time to talk with voters before the election.

This year, candidates put out virtual messages on Facebook.

“I can promise that I will listen, that I will think and that I will dream big for our children,” said Annie LePere, a school board candidate for Buena Vista City Public Schools.

“To all my friends in Buena Vista, in Lexington, in Rockbridge County, I hope you’re safe and having a great Labor Day,” said Sen. Mark Warner.

Another featured candidate was Nicholas Betts who is running for Virginia’s 6th congressional district.