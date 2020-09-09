Driver hospitalized after fiery crash in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A person is in the hospital after authorities say they crashed into a tree before their car burst into flames.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, the accident happened in the 5500 block of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers say they told crews that were on the way that there was heavy fire and that the injured driver was out of the car and at a safe distance.

Crews say they were able to extinguish the fire by 11:45 p.m.

According to the fire department, the driver is being treated at Bedford Memorial.